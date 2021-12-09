LATHAM — The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Tri-City Electricians, Local Union #236, will conduct a recruitment from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022 for 60 Electrician apprentices.

Applications are available online at any time, during the recruitment period, at the following website: www.tricityjatc.org. Applicants can visit Tri-City Electricians JATC, Local Union #236 at 428 Old Niskayuna Road in Latham for assistance with completing applications. A computer is available at the union’s office lobby for applicants who do not have access to a computer. Applicants may also be able to access computers at their local library.

Please note that the 60 openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for four recruitment regions – the Capital District, Mohawk and North Country regions of the state.

The Committee requires that applicants:

• Must be at least 18 years old.

• Must have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED), including one year of algebra. Proof will be required prior to taking the aptitude test.

• Must qualify for an interview by passing the Electrical Training Alliance Aptitude Test with a score of four or higher (out of a possible score of nine). There is a $25.00 non-refundable fee for the test. Please note, you may request that this fee be waived. Fee waivers will be approved upon showing verifiable proof of financial need.

• Must be physically able to perform the work of an Electrician, which may include:

• Climbing and working from ladders and scaffolds of various heights.

• Crawling and working in confined spaces such as attics, manholes, and crawl spaces.

• Must be able to read and understand English. Must be able to hear and understand verbal instructions and warnings in English.

• Must reside within the geographic jurisdiction of Local Union #236, which includes the following counties: Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren, Washington, a small portion of Otsego (townships: Decatur, Worcester, East Worcester), and a portion of Greene County (north of Route 23).

• Must pass a drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

• Must be willing and able to travel to and from various job sites within the geographical jurisdiction of Local Union #236.

• Must be willing and able to attend all required classes at the approved school to complete the apprenticeship.

• Must provide DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

For further information, applicants should contact Tri-City Electricians JATC at (518) 785-5167. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.