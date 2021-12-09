BINGHAMTON — With cold weather just around the corner, customers will be turning on furnaces and other appliances for the first time this season. NYSEG and RG&E urge the public to recognize the potential signs of a natural gas leak and review the following safety tips about what to do if a leak is suspected.

It’s important that customers know the warning signs to protect themselves, their families, homes and businesses. Knowing how to detect and respond to natural gas leaks can help protect both individuals and property.

A natural gas leak is usually recognized by smell, sight, or sound.

Smell: Natural gas is colorless and odorless. For safety, a distinctive sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, is added so that customers can recognize it quickly. If customers smell natural gas, they should immediately get up, get out and call for help from a safe location.

Sight: A white cloud, mist, fog, bubbles in standing water or blowing dust are also warning signs of a gas leak. Customers may also see vegetation that appears to be dead or dying for no apparent reason.

Sound: Customers may also hear unusual noise like roaring, hissing or whistling.

NYSEG and RG&E offer these tips on what customers should do if they suspect a natural gas leak:

• Get up, get out and get away. Then immediately call NYSEG at 1.800.572.1121, RG&E at 1-800-743-1702 or 911 from a safe location.

• Do not smoke or operate electrical switches or appliances. These items may produce a spark that might ignite the natural gas and cause an explosion.

• Do not assume someone else will report the condition.

• Provide the exact location, including cross streets.

• Let company personnel know if sewer construction or digging activities are going on in the area.

