SELKIRK — The Bethlehem Grange will host a craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be lots of exciting crafts for all of your holiday shopping in one place. Some of the available items will be quilted gift items, crocheted gifts, cat toys, candy wreaths, tupperware, honey goodies, body works creams and beauty creams, handmade afghans, hanging kitchen towels with knitted or crocheted tops, decorated glassware, tote bags, home decor, and more.

Bethlehem Grange 137 is located at 24 Bridge St in Selkirk. For more information, call Jackie Schrom at 518-810-6031.