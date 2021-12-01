ALBANY — The COVID-19 numbers over the past month are worse than a year ago, and if that trend continues through the Thanksgiving holiday, a mask and other mandates could come back into play, said County Executive Dan McCoy on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Last year, in Albany County from Oct. 24 to Nov. 24, there were 1,756 new infections, 113 new hospitalizations and eight deaths due to COVID-19. This year, over the same time frame, there were 2,764 new infections, 136 new hospitalizations and 19 COVID deaths.

Vaccinations were not available to the general public until April, 2021.

“The million dollar question is why are or numbers worse than a year ago when we didn’t have the vaccine,” he said. “We said If you vaccinate you don’t have to wear a mask if everyone in the room was vaccinated. Just walk around. Go into any store. Nobody is wearing a mask.”

Numerous times through his 40-minute briefing where he introduced former NFL player Dion Lewis as the county’s new Community Health Wellness Coordinator, he urged people to get vaccinated and said the unvaccinated are more likely to get sicker, more likely to die and more likely to not take precautions, like wearing masks, and are the reason the virus continues to spread.

“I don’t want to implement stuff that is going down in New York City, with mask mandates and people having to show their vaccination card to go into a restaurant,” McCoy said during his first press briefing in a month. “Go into any corner store and nobody is wearing a mask. Maybe one person.”

He said he would look at the numbers after Thanksgiving and is expecting a spike. How large the spike will dictate whether or not he mandates masks. A decision is expected next week, he said.

“We know the infections rate will increase after Thanksgiving and we are on a pace to crush our numbers last year,” he said. “We can’t stick our heads in the sand. In January of this year we had 89 deaths in Albany County and I’m afraid it will happen again.”

The press briefing comes at a time when Glens Falls Hospital announced it was past capacity and that this “COVID spike is much worse than any other.”

“Let me be blunt, said Dr. Howard Fritz, chief medical officer at Glens Falls Hospital in a press release posted on the Warren County Facebook page. “If you are not vaccinated, get the vaccine immediately. If you are eligible for the booster, get it. Your life, your loved one’s lives, and those of your friends and neighbors depend on it.”