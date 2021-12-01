GLENMONT — Road crews will begin milling pavement on all travel lanes leading to the Glenmont Roundabout today, Wednesday, Dec 1.

The contractor will pave those same travel lanes for winter shutdown tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 2.

The work over the next two days will cause driving delays during *non-peak hours only* between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“We ask for the community’s patience and for drivers to obey all signage, lane markings and traffic laws while traversing the new roundabout this winter,” town officials asked in an online statement. “Driveway access to businesses will remain open during all work, so please continue to support our local businesses.”

Temporary paving for the winter shutdown will also occur. Due to delays caused by weather and low temperatures, final top course paving will be completed in Spring 2022 along with final landscaping and sidewalk completion.

See the included diagrams to understand the four planned phases of traffic patterns which will occur during the *paving portion only* on Thursday, beginning at approximately 9 a.m. and lasting through 4 p.m. Drivers and customers are urged to schedule their travels accordingly.