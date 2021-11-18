ALBANY — Albany Med has established a multi-disciplinary transitional spina bifida clinic designed to provide care for patients throughout their lives. It is one of few such clinics in the country, and the only one in the Capital District.

Spina bifida is a congenital disorder in which the brain or spinal cord, and/or their protective coverings, fail to develop properly before birth. The resulting nerve damage is permanent, leading to varying degrees of paralysis, difficulties with walking and standing, and bowel and bladder problems. The flow of cerebrospinal fluid around the brain and spinal cord is often affected, resulting in hydrocephalus.

Albany Med’s spina bifida clinic is designed to address patients’ complex needs through a coordinated approach. The clinic includes medical providers from neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, urology, gastroenterology and physical medicine and rehabilitation who see patients the second Friday of each month.