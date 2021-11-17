ALBANY — For the eighth consecutive year, Albany Med has been recognized as one of the “Most Wired” hospitals in the nation by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives).

The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program assesses how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies to their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities. Albany Med earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition for achieving Ambulatory Level 8 and Acute Level 7.

“The fast-moving field of information technology has revolutionized patient care and a vast array of systems within the hospital,” said Kristopher Kusche, vice president of information services at Albany Med and interim system chief information officer of the Albany Med Health System. “Our team is committed to continuing to adapt and innovate in ways that safely and securely serve our patients, care providers, employees and community.”

Saratoga Hospital, an affiliate of the Albany Med Health System, was also named a 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired hospital, achieving Level 8 in both Ambulatory and Acute. Saratoga Hospital has been a Most Wired recipient five of the last six years.

As part of CHIME’s annual survey, Albany Med and more than 36,000 other organizations across the country were certified at levels ranging from 1-10. Each institution was evaluated on their use of information technology in eight areas: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety.

Levels 7 and 8 of the Most Wired designation indicate that an organization has deployed technologies and strategies to help them analyze their data, resulting in meaningful clinical and efficiency outcomes. These levels also recognize the use of more advanced technologies, including telehealth, that expand access to care.

“Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”

CHIME’s 2021 National Trends Report, based on responses to this year’s Digital Health Most Wired survey, will be released later this month during the CHIME21 Fall Forum conference.