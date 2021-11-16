ALBANY — A 30-year-old Colonie man pleaded guilty to shooting to death a 23-year-old in 2014.

Alfonso Fuller faces 18 years in prison for the May 11 shooting of Jesse Overton at the intersection of Madison Avenue and South Pearl Street in the City of Albany, said District Attorney David Soares.

The case remained unsolved and turned cold, Soares said, until Albany detectives were able to pinpoint Fuller as the shooter.

His guilty plea also satisfies other charges against him including illegal possession of a weapon related to two other shooting cases. A prison sentence of 15 years will run concurrently to the top count of the charges manslaughter charge he pleaded guilty to on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

He was also connected to the shooting death of 24-year-old Dwayne Fenner on Third Street on June 18, 2020. Charges against an alleged co-defendant in that case are still pending, Soares said.

“While time continued to pass with questions growing louder for the Overton Family, the commitment by Albany Police Detectives never wavered resulting in the death of Jesse being solved over seven years later,” Soares said in a statement. “The man responsible for his death, Mr. Fuller, will be held accountable. Mr. Overton may rest in peace after all of these years. We also mourn with the family of Dwayne Fenner, and will continue to pursue justice on their behalf.”

Also, Fuller shot and killed a dog in the area of Elm Street in Albany on April 25, 2020.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Joseph Brucato is prosecuting.