ALBANY — The county will begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 today, Tuesday, Nov. 9, said County Executive Dan McCoy.

Meanwhile, there were 103 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Monday and a man in his 70s died bringing the number of county’s death toll to 430 since he pandemic took hold in March, 2020. There were also 10 new hospitalizations.

“While we continue to see the tragic impacts of COVID on our community — including the death of another resident and a spike in hospitalizations — today also marks an important milestone for us,” McCoy said of vaccinating children younger than 11. “This will provide children with an important layer of protection from the dangers of this virus, and it will provide parents with a level of peace of mind.”

The county has clinics scheduled but it will also reallocated pediatric doses to the Whitney Young Health Center and local school districts.

Clinics at Albany County Department of Health, located at 175 Green St., will offer the Pfizer pediatric doses:

Nov. 9, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Nov. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Nov. 16 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Nov. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Nov. 23 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Nov. 24 from 3 to 4 p.m.

To register click here.

As of Monday, 73.1 percent of all Albany County residents received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 67.1 percent are fully vaccinated. The first dose rate for those 18 and older is 84.2 percent.

With the 103 confirmed cases from Monday to Tuesday, the total number of people who have been infected with COVID crossed the 32,000 threshold to 32,060. One Tuesday morning, there are now 497 active cases in the county, up from 475 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 983 from 1,056. So far 100,605 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 31,563 of them had tested positive and recovered — an increase of 74 additional recoveries.

The 10 people hospitalized from Monday to Tueaday brings the total number of county residents in the hospital for treatment of COVID to 40. Eight of the 40 are in the ICU.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Those 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A follow up second dose clinic will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment. Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old (and a caregiver), by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at (518) 447-7198.