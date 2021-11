GUILDERLAND —Aurilla Vandervort, 55, of Schenectady, was arrested on charges of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business records, both felonies.

Vandervort is accused of stealing in excess of $300,000 from a local business while employed as a leasing agent. She was arraigned by the Town of Guilderland Court and released on her own recognizance.

The case has been transferred up to the Albany County Court.