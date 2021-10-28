<p class="p1"><span class="s1">DELMAR - D<\/span>emocrat Town Board Incumbent Maureen Cunningham said she seeks her second term so that she continue her work.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cI\u2019m running for reelection so we can continue to be a model of excellence; by protecting open spaces and encouraging smart growth, standing for equity and justice for all, supporting our local economy, and focusing on green energy and sustainability, accessible and complete streets and climate resiliency,\u201d she said.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Her list of accomplishments include securing funding for three electric vehicle charging stations with no net cost to the town, establishing a \u201ccommon sense\u201d licensing program for vape shops preserving hundred of acres of farm and open lands and her involvement with police reform.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cWhich we are still implementing,\u201d she said.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Cunningham previously served as a board member on the Bethlehem Youth Court, the town\u2019s Conservation Easement Review Board, Local Waterfront Revitalization Advisory Group, Open Space Working Group, and Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">She also served on the Friends of Five Rivers Board of Directors for several years and led several PTA initiatives at Hamagrael Elementary School while her sons were students there, including launching their popular Walk to School and Bike to School events.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Cunningham currently serves as the Deputy Director of Water and Senior Strategic Advisor for the Environmental Policy Innovation Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building policies that improve the speed and scale of conservation, where she works on ensuring clean water for all by prioritizing equity, public health and innovative financing.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">She\u2019s been a town resident since 2008, living with her husband, Paul, and two teenage sons in Delmar.<\/p>