<p class="p2"><b>ALBANY<\/b> \u2014 Albany Med raised a record $145,205 at its 30th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Bernard & Millie Duker Children\u2019s Hospital, the only children\u2019s hospital in the region.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">More than 200 golfers participated in the tournament at the Schuyler Meadows Club in Loudonville on Sept. 23. BBL Construction Services, LLC, and Columbia Development Group, Inc., were the title co-sponsors.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">\u201cWe want to thank our generous sponsors and everyone who participated in Albany Med\u2019s 30th annual tournament who help to ensure that our talented doctors, nurses and staff can continue to deliver expert, compassionate care to help sick and injured children and support their families,\u201d said Dr. Barbara E. Ostrov, M.D., chief of service at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children\u2019s Hospital at Albany Med.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">This year\u2019s event again featured several Miracle Kids, current and former patients treated at the children\u2019s hospital, and their families who greeted golfers and thanked them for their support. More than 70 hospital employees also volunteered to help throughout the day.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">The Bernard & Millie Duker Children\u2019s Hospital at Albany Med is a 125-bed facility devoted exclusively to the medical needs of infants, children and adolescents, and is the referral center for all seriously ill and injured children from 25 counties in upstate New York and western New England. It is staffed by 140 physicians trained in 40 subspecialties and more than 400 pediatric nurses, therapists, social workers and child-life specialists.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2"><\/p>