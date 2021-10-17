ALTAMONT – Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery invited folks to enjoy the tropics and don their best lederhosen for Hawaiian Oktoberfest at the farm this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17.

Live music was provided by The Swingin’ Palms and the Televisionaries during the two, fun-filled-day event.

Adults were introduced to The Swingin’ Palms Tropical IPA and enjoyed drinks in a Steinapple, a hollowed out pineapple. Other spirits included Dance Old Man Dance! Marzen and Freaky Tiki Pineapple Guava hard cider. For this kids, there was face painting, and animals of the balloon and authentic kind.

