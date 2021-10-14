RAVENA — The Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Board of Education will continue holding virtual student recognition awards nights for the remaining three school buildings over the next few months. These awards will recognize the outstanding achievements of our students.

The dates for each of the three school recognitions are as follows:

Middle School: Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

A.W. Becker Elementary: Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.

Pieter B. Coeymans Elementary: Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

The High School Recognition Awards Night has Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Students will receive their awards during the school day, and families will be able to tune into the Board of Education Meeting through our Livestream where a picture of their child with their award will be shown. They will receive those communications directly from their school building.