ALBANY — The sixth county resident in as many days died from Monday to Tuesday bringing the total death toll to 413 since the pandemic took hold in March, 2020.

The latest fatality was an individual in their 80s died, said County Executive Dan McCoy. Others over the last six days include two people in their 40s, a person in their 70s, a person in their 60s and a person in their 90s.

“Sadly, this is now the sixth day in a row I’ve had to report a new COVID death in Albany County. And among the 39 county residents who are currently hospitalized, 62 percent are unvaccinated while 38 percent have gotten vaccinated,” McCoy said. “The best way to protect yourselves and loved ones and stop the spread of the virus is by getting the shot if you haven’t already and encouraging family and friends to do the same.”

Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9, the county Health Department identified and analyzed 506 new COVID infections. Of those analyzed, 49.6 percent were not vaccinated, 45.6 percent were fully vaccinated, and 4.7 percent refused to answer or the vaccination status was unknown. Vaccine status is self-reported by the case and provided without regard to the timing of vaccine

There were 46 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Albany County to 29,769. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 72.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 3.4 percent and the Capital Region’s average is now up to 3.7 percent.

As of Tuesday, there are 470 active cases in the county, down from 493 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 845 from 908. So far 93,508 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,299 of them had tested positive and recovered — an increase of 68 additional recoveries overnight.

There were two new hospitalizations from Monday to Tuesday bringing the total number of county residents in the hospital to 39 with nine of those in ICU, an increase of one.

As of Monday, 72 percent of Albany County residents received at least the first dose and 66.1 percent are fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for those 18 and older is up to 83 percent.

Albany County will deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Upcoming vaccination clinics in Albany County are:

Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to Noon (Pfizer booster and first dose): Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, 1738 Helderberg Trail, Berne. Monday, Oct. 18, 5 to 6 p.m. (Pfizer booster, first and second doses; Johnson & Johnson single dose available) : Food Not Bombs, Townsend Park, Albany.

: Food Not Bombs, Townsend Park, Albany. Saturday, Oct. 23, noon to 3 p.m. (Pfizer booster, first and second doses; Johnson & Johnson single dose available) : Albany County’s Fall Fest, Lawson Lake County Park, 293 Lawson Lake Road, Feura Bush.

: Albany County’s Fall Fest, Lawson Lake County Park, 293 Lawson Lake Road, Feura Bush. Thursday, Oct. 28, 4:30 6:30 p.m. (Pfizer booster, first and second doses) : Colonie, Central High School, 1 Raider Blvd, Colonie.

: Colonie, Central High School, 1 Raider Blvd, Colonie. Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to noon. (Pfizer booster, first and second doses) : Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, corner of Madison Avenue & Grand Street, Albany.

: Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, corner of Madison Avenue & Grand Street, Albany. Saturday, Nov. 13, time TBD (Pfizer booster, first and second doses): Black Expo, Albany Capital Center, 55 Eagle St., Albany.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green St.