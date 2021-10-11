ALBANY — For the fifth day in a row an Albany County resident has died from COVID-19.

From Sunday to Monday, Oct. 11, an individual in their 90s died, bringing the county’s death toll to 412 since the pandemic took hold in March, 2020.

From Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 10, a person in their 40s died, the day before, a person in their 40s died, and from Thursday to Friday, Oct. 8, a person in their 70s died from the virus and the day prior a person in their 60s died.

“It is distressing that I am reporting another death of an Albany County resident today — a death each day for the last five days from COVID-19,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “Again, my sympathy goes out to the family for their loss and I appeal to those who are unvaccinated to get a COVID-19 shot to help stop the spread of the virus.”

There were 100 new cases of COVID in Albany County from Sunday to Monday, McCoy said, bringing the total number of COVID-positive residents to 28,724. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is at 82. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 3.3 percent while the Capital District’s average is 3.6 percent.

As of Monday there were 493 active cases in the county, up from 479 on Sunday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 908 from 872. So far 93,175 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those, 29,231 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 85 additional recoveries.

There are six new hospitalizations from Sunday to Monday, bringing the total number of residents currently hospitalized to 37. Eight of those hospital patients remain in ICU’s.

As of Sunday, 72 percent of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.1 percent have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and older population is up to 83 percent.

Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198. Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street in Albany.

For more information on clinics throughout the county visit the Albany County Department of Health website.