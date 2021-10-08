VOORHEESVILLE — College-bound sophomores should register for the Practice ACT Test by Monday, Oct. 11.

Voorheesville high school students can register in the guidance office. The cost is $25. Payment can be made online at myschoolbucks.com under “School Store,” or by cash or check made payable to VCSD. Fee waivers are available for those who meet the income requirements.

The Practice ACT Test will be given from 7:45 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in Rooms 121 and 127. Students should arrive at 7:30 a.m.