RAVENA — The Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Board of Education will be holding virtual student recognition awards nights for all four school buildings over the next few months. These awards will recognize the outstanding achievements of our students.

The High School Recognition Awards Night has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m..

The dates for all four recognitions are as follows:

High School, Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

Middle School: Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

A.W. Becker Elementary: Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.

Pieter B. Coeymans Elementary: Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.

Students will receive their awards during the school day, and families will be able to tune into the Board of Education Meeting through our Livestream where a picture of their child with their award will be shown.