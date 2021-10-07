COLONIE — The 2022, $105.4 million budget proposed by Supervisor Paula Mahan— her 14th and last before she retires at the end of the year — would increase spending by 5.4 percent and the taxes by 2.7 percent.

The $5.4 million increase in spending over this year’s budget is largely from across the board raises for nearly the entire town workforce. It projects salary increases that will be realized through negotiations with the unionized workforce, expected to occur in 2022, and raises for appointed and elected officials as well.

The increase is also from a spike in state mandated pension costs, increases to health and liability insurance costs and debt service, according to the budget narrative written by Acting Comptroller Chris Kelsey.

The tax increase represents a 12.3 cent increase per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax rate associated with the Latham Water District would decrease by .2 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The cost of water will increase as will sewer fees.

All told, taxes and fees for the owner of an average home using an average amount of water with an average amount of sewer usage would increase by about $2.51 per month, or $30.12 per year.

The proposed budget expects to raise $949,188 from the tax increase. The remaining sources of revenue necessary to cover the spike in spending includes an 11.66 percent, or $3 million, increase in sales tax receipts, a 16.9 percent, or $652,800, increase in state and federal aid and a 2.48 percent, or $625,000, increase in fees for services.

Sales tax revenue, in particular, was negatively impacted from shutdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic that took hold in March, 2020.

“With the economic recovery to date in 2021 this revenue has rebounded and has allowed the town to recover the 2020 losses and conservatively budget a 2 percent growth rate over pre-pandemic levels,” according to Kelsey. “This growth rate is below the town’s historic annual sales tax growth rate of around 2.5 percent.”

The “fees” increase is related to a 5 cent increase in the cost of water for users in the Latham Water District. If the Town Board approves the budget, water rates will increase to $3.70 per 1,000 gallons. The 1.4 percent increase will cost the owner of a home that uses an “average” amount of water by $3.75 per year, according to Kelsey.

Sewer rates will also increase by about 79 cents per month for the average user, according to the proposed budget.

Salaries and wages would increase by nearly 7 percent, or from $40.9 million this year to $43.8 million in 2022. Employee benefits, like pension and health insurance costs, would increase by 6 percent from $26.8 million to $28.8 million. Debt service would increase by nearly 5 percent from $12.2 million to $12.8 million.

“Wage increase estimates have been included for all the town’s collective bargaining units, which are negotiating contract renewals for contracts that expired in December, 2020,” according to Kelsey. “Debt service increased as a result of necessary infrastructure improvements for roads, sewer and water systems.”

But, it is not only unionized and civil service workers who would be getting a raise. According to the proposed budget, appointed and elected officials would also see a bump in pay:

The supervisor, an elected position, would see a salary increase from $123,006 to $128,428

The police chief, an appointed position and the highest paid employee in town, would see a salary increase from $141,202 to $146,725.

Each of the two deputy chiefs, appointed positions, would see their salaries increase from $133,715 to $138,753.

Each of the six lieutenants, appointed positions, would see their salaries increase from $128,631 to $132,552

The five member Town Board’s salary would increase from $21,479 to $22,347

The deputy town supervisor’s salary would increase from $21,918 to $22,804. The deputy is an elected member of the board elected by board members to act in the supervisor’s stead and conduct meetings if the supervisor is absent.

The commissioner of the Department of Public Works, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $129,323 to $134,547

The clerk of the court’s salary would increase from $74,117 to $78,717

The town comptroller, an appointed position, would increase from $117,566 to $122,315.

The receiver of taxes, an elected position, would see a salary increase to $99,224 from $95,370

The town assessor and purchasing director, appointed positions, would see a salary increase from $102,588 to $106,733 each.

The town clerk, an elected position, would see a salary increase from $91,317 to $95,750

The town attorney, an appointed position, would see an increase from $105,913 to $110,192.

The human resources director, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $88,131 to $101,879.

The director of management information services, an appointed position, would see an increase from $112,024 to $116,551.

The senior animal control officer, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $57,807 to $65,958

The EMS chief, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $111,082 to $116,551

The swimming pool maintenance worker, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $61,558 to $68,063

The personnel officer, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $83,936 to $97,030

The Building Department manager, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $101,291 to $105,346

The Planning and Economic Development Department director, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $105,271 to $109,806

The Sewer District superintendent, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $111,100 to $116,551.

The Water District superintendent, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $112,024 to $116,551.

The library director, an appointed position, would see a salary increase from $98,856 to $103,821.

This story will be updated.