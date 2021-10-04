COLONIE — After COVID canceled the annual fall event last year, the town hosted Harvest Fest at The Crossings on Sunday, Oct. 3.

“Harvest Fest is one of the town’s most popular and well-attended events, and I want to thank each of our corporate sponsors for their generous support,” said Colonie Supervisor Paula A. Mahan. “This is a wonderful event that can be enjoyed by everyone, young and old alike.”

This year’s sponsors were Capital Region Landfills, Inc., County Waste and Recycling, Pioneer Bank, Community Resource Federal Credit Union and Humana.

It featured free wagon and pony rides, traditionally among the most popular Harvest Fest activities, held throughout the day.

A variety of musical acts performed in the Gazebo including The Teresa Broadwell Quartet, The School of Rock of Albany and Side B. Also, the An Clár School of Irish Dance put on a show.

The children’s program featured entertainment and hands-on activities and games. There were clowns and balloon artists, a music program by Andy “The Music Man” Morse and a magic show by Melvin the Magnificent.

Attendees were also able to purchase food, crafts, or farmers’ market products from numerous vendors.

