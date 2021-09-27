A 48-year-old Voorheesville man was arrested after trying to ride away in a boat down the Mohawk River when the 14-year-old girl he was talking to on social media turned out to be a State Police investigator.

According to the State Police, Paul Gallione set up a meeting with the presumed 14-year-old at the Gateway Landing Park in Rotterdam on Wednesday, Sept. 22, with the purpose of having sexual intercourse.

When he found out the “girl” was an undercover agent with the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, he got in his boat and fled down the river.

He was taken into custody while attempting to remove the boat from the water at a boat launch near Freeman’s Bridge in Glenville.

Gallione is charged with the felonies of attempted rape and attempted criminal sex act. He was processed at the State Police barracks in Princetown and released on an appearance ticket for Rotterdam Town Court.