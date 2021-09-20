A federal grand jury indicted a 38-year-old Colonie man on charges related to sex trafficking of children and adults, said acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon.

The superseding indictment alleges Christopher Thomas recruited girls and women to engage in commercial sex at his direction and then provide him with the proceeds. He is alleged to have used a website to advertise the girls and women for commercial sex in the Capital District, Massachusetts and elsewhere, according to Bacon.

The indictment charges Thomas with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children, sex trafficking of a child, transportation of minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to transport an individual to engage in prostitution, and coercion and enticement.

He has been in custody since his arrest on May 12, 2020. The indictment, handed up on Thursday, Sept. 16, brings additional charges against him.

If convicted of all offenses, Thomas faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and the New York State Police Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from the Colonie Police Department, the Albany Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Bethlehem Police Department and other law enforcement organizations.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shira Hoffman and Katherine Kopita.