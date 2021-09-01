ALBANY — Two more county residents — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s — died of COVID-19 from Tuesday, Aug. 31, to Wednesday, Sept. 1, bringing the county’s death toll to 395.

“It saddens me to have to report two more county residents who lost their lives to this pandemic that has already taken far too many from us,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “There have now been six COVID deaths in less than a week, and what’s obvious based on today’s data, it’s not only older residents being impacted.”

Three people died from Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 — a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.

The county’s infection rate, like the infection rate across the state and country, are on the rise thanks, in part, to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, there were 67 new cases bringing the total number in Albany County to 26,603. The five-day average is 74.6 percent and the seven-day positivity rate is at 5.1 percent. As of Wednesday, there are 479 active cases in the county, down from 494 on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic took hold in March, 2020, 84,631 people have completed quarantine with 26,124 testing positive and recovering.

As of Tuesday, there were 30 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, an increase of three, and 10 people in the ICU, an increase of two.

As of Tuesday, 69.4 percent of all Albany County residents received at least the first dose of vaccine while 63.8 percent are fully vaccinated. Some 80.4 percent of those 18 and older have received at least the first dose of vaccine.

Statewide, 67.3 percent of the population have received at least one shot and 60 percent are fully vaccinated. Of those older than 18, 79.7 percent have received at least one shot and 71.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

“I continue to remind everyone that the threat of this virus hasn’t gone away, and the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization or worse is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” McCoy said. “We continue to offer daily vaccine clinics at our County Health Department and we can deliver to those who need it, including those who cannot find proper childcare.”

Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week at the Albany County Department of Health located at 175 Green St.

The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Those 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old (and a caregiver) by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at 518-447-7198.