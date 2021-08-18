The library hosts DIY Buttons and Stickers on Monday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m.

Just in time for Back to School, you can create artwork to decorate your backpack, hoodie, binder, notebook, locker, or book covers. Not only will we have an amazing button maker, but we also have sheets of blank stickers for you to turn into your own creations. To save time you can bring pre-made artwork or pictures you want to be made into buttons (printer paper or thinner works better than thicker or glossy photo paper). Our sticker paper works best with permanent markers so please dress accordingly and note that this program is recommended for kids and teens ages 8 to 18. Registration is required, sign up via the website under “Events”.

The Big Play Day

The Big Play Day returns on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m.

Families with young children are invited to play outside the Library. We’ll have stations set up behind the building where kids and parents can explore interactive activities and play stations together. Registration is required via our website and is limited to 10 families.

Marbleized Votives

Learn how to water marbleize with nail polish on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m.

We will provide each participant with a glass votive to marbleize as well as materials to marbleize one other white or clear stemless glass or mug that they provide. Aimed at tweens, teens and adults. (Total attendance of 12.)

— Carol Melewski