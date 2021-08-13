COEYMANS — A new state law rescinds restrictions that had prevented deer hunting within the boundaries of the Alcove Reservoir.

Senator Neil Breslin (D-Albany) announced the passing of the new legislation on Wednesday, Aug. 11 along with Senator Michelle Hinchey (D-Kingston), who co-sponsored the bill. The new law repeals a section of environmental conservation law that kept hunters from taking wild game at the 1,400-acre reservoir.

“This bill is critical to protect the water supply of the City of Albany,” said Breslin. “Furthermore, it addresses the issues of sustainable forest management and the overpopulation of deer.”

The Alcove Reservoir in Coeymans serves as an important component of the Capital District’s regional watershed system. Located 20 miles south of Albany, it provides drinking water to the city’s 97,000 residents.

The site, which is owned by the City of Albany, has become a source of revenue as a carbon sink for the city. In 2019, the Albany Water Board received $94,502 through the sale of carbon credits for its agreement to keep the approximately 6,400 acres of woods surrounding the reservoir intact. The city anticipates it will receive $1 million over the next 10 years.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation had recommended lifting the statutory prohibition of deer and bear hunting at the Alcove Reservoir when it composed its “Management Plan for White-tailed Deer in New York State, 2021–2030” report in May.

“Albany’s strategic reservoir in Coeymans provides important access to clean water for city residents. Outdated laws preventing wildlife management at the reservoir threatened this resource’s long-term sustainability,” said Assemblymember Patricia Fahy (D-Albany).

New York State Environmental Conservation Law had previously prohibited deer and bear hunting on the watershed property. The DEC could not recall why the law was instituted. Over time, the restriction has developed a population problem. As hunting is permitted directly outside the reservoir, a “doughnut” effect has led to a major proliferation of the deer population on the reservoir property.

“Consequently, excessive deer numbers have over-browsed the forest, compromising the watershed protection the forest is intended to provide,” the DEC stated in its 85-page report.

The effect this has on surrounding vegetation puts the revenue the City of Albany receives for using the land as a carbon sink at risk. The Albany Water Board and Albany Water Department had previously used volunteers using DEC-issued Deer Damage Permit. However, that effort was not considered to be a long-term solution.

The new law now allows for the responsible taking of game at the reservoir, enabling DEC staff to measure and control the deer population.

“This legislation speaks to the role hunters and sportsmen can play in the conservation of our environment and natural resources. It will also help assure the Alcove Reservoir is able to continue serving as a safe source of water and as a carbon sink to offset the effects of air pollution,” Assemblymember Chris Tague (R-Schoharie) said. “I am relieved that this legislation was able to pass this year, as the deer population around the reservoir was becoming a serious threat to the area.”