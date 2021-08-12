COLONIE — A third man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and charged in a May 11 murder outside the Motel 6 on Curry Road.

Kenneth Spencer, 45, was arrested at his residence in Greensboro, North Carolina, by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The former Schenectady resident is being held at the High Point facility in Guilford County as a fugitive from justice pending extradition back to New York. Once extradited, he will face the felony of murder in the second degree in Albany County Court.

On June 30, Colonie police arrested 22-year-old Desirique Johnson near his home in Schenectady and charged him with murder in the second degree.

Three days after the May 11 shooting of 21-year-old Xiaa Prince in the parking lot of the 2700 Curry Road motel, police arrested 23-year-old Paul Streeks and charged him with murder in the second.

Police were initially called to the scene at about 1:45 a.m. to answer a call about a car accident, but it turned out to be an injured Prince attempting to drive away from the scene.

“Due to the ongoing court proceedings with this defendant, and those previously arrested, the department cannot release any further details regarding this incident, or further describe this defendant’s role in the incident,” said Colonie Lt. Daniel Belles. “At this time, all parties that are believed to have been involved in this homicide have been arrested.”