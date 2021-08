DELMAR – The American Legion Blanchard-Currey Post 1040 will host a golf tournament at Thunderheart golf course in Freehold on August 27 to benefit the post and is seeking foursomes and individuals to play.

Breakfast, lunch and a chicken dinner is included in the ticket price. 18 holes of golf and cart is $100 per golfer. Teams are being formed now.

For information or to sign up contact the post at 518-727-2581 or email [email protected]