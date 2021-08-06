DELMAR — Just a few months after Father Rick Lesser was appointed pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Adam Biggs was named the new principal of the parish’s adjoining school. After a year and a half of unexpected change in the world, this new leadership — and its plans for the future — are certainly a positive.

Biggs has been involved with the Diocese of Albany’s Catholic schools throughout his career and was previously a high school English teacher at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons School in Schenectady. Although Biggs is a product of Cohoes public schools, his years of service in the diocese made it clear to him that Catholic schools work especially hard to educate and teach to the whole student.

“We [St. Thomas] focus not just on academics, but we pride ourselves on offering extracurriculars, making sure that students are being challenged,” said Biggs. “And certainly, faith is an important part of what we do. Giving students opportunities to grow in their faith is important to us.”

In the coming months, Biggs is focused on rebounding from the lasting effects of COVID-19 and continuing to adapt protocols to be in line with state guidelines. Additionally, he has made it his goal to strengthen the school’s relationship to its surrounding community.

“I think it’s important that we become a community member and a partner. I just registered us as a member of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce so we can grow some of our partnerships with our local businesses,” said Biggs.

Biggs’ appointment is the result of former principal Thomas Kane’s retirement, following twenty years of dedicated leadership.

“It’s an exciting time for us all, I think that with new leadership we can bring fresh ideas…

“I think it’s just a wonderful community that I will enjoy being a part of,” said Biggs.

St. Thomas is holding an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Biggs invites families to stop in and see why St. Thomas school may be the choice for them.