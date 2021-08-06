ALBANY — Citing an increase in the number of infections and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, County Executive Dan McCoy said all employees and anyone who enters a county building will have to wear masks starting Aug. 9.

This applies to all employees, vendors and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” he said in a statement. “Masks must be worn when in common office areas, at workstations and throughout any county building including in all elevators, office entrances, break areas, restrooms and when navigating hallways and stairs. They must also be worn in meetings when another person is present.”

As of Friday, Aug. 6, 67.1 percent of the county has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 62.3 percent have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 78 percent of those 18 and older have received the first dose.

In the eight-county Capital Region, 65 percent have received at least one shot while 60.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 63.7 percent have received a first dose and 57 percent are fully vaccinated. Seventy-six percent of those 18 or older have received at least one dose and 69 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Delta variant, though, is considered more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19 and vaccinated people can catch and spread it. But, being vaccinated substantially reduces severe infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases in Albany County is 24,965, up 63 from Thursday. The county’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.3 percent while the Capital Region’s rate is now at 3.8 percent.

There are now 259 active cases in the county, up from 215 since yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 455 from 408. So far, 80,877 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,706 of them had tested positive and recovered — an increase of 17 additional recoveries.

McCoy said there were five new hospitalizations since yesterday, and ten county residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There is one patient currently in an ICU – the last time we reported someone in an ICU was July 9.

The death toll for Albany County stands at 388 since the outbreak began in March 2020.

“There is no doubt that COVID is still a serious threat and that we need to get more people vaccinated. That much becomes clear when you look at our recent spike in infections and hospitalizations,” McCoy said. “Today’s 63 new cases of COVID is the highest single-day increase since April 22. We also have the highest number of residents in the hospital since June 3 and we now have someone in the ICU for the first time since July 9.”

Anyone who gets vaccinated between now and Saturday at 7 p.m. will get a free ticket to the Albany Empire playoff game against the Carolina Cobras at the Times Union Center.

Earlier in the week, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan made a similar directive for city owned buildings.