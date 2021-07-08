ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the start of construction on a major capital improvement on the Castleton-On-Hudson Bridge on the New York State Thruway Berkshire Spur.

The $47.6 million bridge deck replacement and rehabilitation project was announced Wednesday, June 30. It includes the complete deck replacement of the westbound travel lanes and deck repairs and asphalt overlay to eastbound travel lanes, as well as bridge steel repairs and other safety enhancements.

“As part of our efforts to build back better, we are continuing to pursue an aggressive infrastructure program that makes the investments necessary for strengthening roads and bridges across New York,” Governor Cuomo said. “The upgrades being made to the Castleton-On-Hudson Bridge will not only ensure this structure continues to be safe and reliable for motorists well into the future, but also support the continued flow of goods throughout the Capital Region.”

The Castleton-On-Hudson Bridge, more commonly referred to as the Castleton Bridge, opened to traffic in 1958 and spans approximately one mile in length, connecting the Berkshire Spur section to the Thruway’s mainline. Approximately 6.2 million vehicles per year or 17,000 per day travel over the iconic blue steel bridge that connects Albany and Rensselaer counties over the Hudson River.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, “The Authority continues to strategically reinvest toll dollars to transform and modernize the Thruway system, which is renowned for being among the safest and most reliable superhighway systems in the country. The Castleton Bridge is one of the longest crossings on our system, and this project will ensure its viability well into the future.”

The project is being performed by L&T Construction of Richmondville, New York (Schoharie County).

Construction will take place in phases and traffic will be shifted and reduced to one travel lane in each direction for the duration of each phase. During Phase 1, all eastbound traffic (from exit 21A) will be shifted onto the westbound span via a crossover as crews complete deck repairs and asphalt overlay to the eastbound lanes.

During Phase 2, all westbound traffic (traveling to Thruway mainline) will be diverted to the newly repaired eastbound span and crews will perform the complete deck replacement to the westbound travel lanes. The project is scheduled to be substantially completed by the end of 2022.

The project also includes additional safety enhancements including new pavement at each end of the bridge, new guide rail, new beacon lights on the bridge, and miscellaneous steel repairs.

Motorists are reminded that in New York State, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority’s interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras.

Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, here. For real-time updates, motorists can follow @ThruwayTraffic on Twitter or visit www.thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other state roadways.