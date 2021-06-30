ALBANY — A 49-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a child at a private Green Island daycare, said Sheriff Craig Apple.

And, John Ferrara’s girlfriend, Anna Pratt, 50, who ran the day care, was charged for not reporting the crime allegedly committed against the child in her care.

Apple, in a press release, said during the course of the investigation, Ferrara allegedly assaulted another child who attended the day care.

“When you drop a child off at a day care you expect the child to be in a safe haven but to have someone like that living there is truly despicable,” Apple told Talk 1300 radio. “He is facing some serious charges and we will work with the district attorney to make sure he pays for the crimes.”

Ferrara was charged with two felonies of predatory sexual assault against a child for the assaults that allegedly took place “over a course of time,” as well as the misdemeanors of assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Green Island Town Court sent to the Albany County jail without bail.

Pratt stand charged with the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a shit. She was arraigned in Green Island Town Court and released on her own recognizance.