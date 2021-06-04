LATHAM — The Shaker softball team was down 5-1 when the game against Averill Park was called after three and a half innings.

With the regular season wrapping up at the end of this week, the two teams will finish the game on Saturday at Shaker high.

Averill Park’s Maddie Rose gave up just one hit through the steady rain that was heavy at times and it came off the bat of Shaker’s Nadia Hotaling.

Kaitlin Neumeister started the game for Shaker and she and Julia Spinelli gave up the five runs on four hits while walking three as they struggled to keep the ball dry.

Shaker will host Columbia on Friday, June 4, in the last game of the regular season — outside of finishing up against Averill Park — and the Suburban Council tournament will begin next week.

Photos by Jim Franco and Shaker High senior Sarah Hamilton. Click on one below to see a slideshow of the rest.