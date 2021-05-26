ALBANY — A 33-year-old Colonie stands charged with murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on Friday, May 21, on Central Avenue.

Natural Wise Joseph was arrested on Tuesday, May 25, following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

At about 6:25 p.m., officers responded to Central Avenue just west of Henry Johnson Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 39-year-old Lashon Turner of Albany with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Turner was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Joseph has been charged with murder in the second and criminal possession of a weapon.

In addition, at the time of his arrest, Joseph allegedly in possession of a quantity of cocaine and charged with one count of criminal possession on a controlled substance.