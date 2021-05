NEW SCOTLAND — Voorheesville Central residents overwhelmingly passed the district’s $26.9 million budget.

Of the 492 voters, more than 75 percent approved next year’s spending plan by a margin of 370 to 122.

Included on the ballot was a purchase plan for three buses, to which voters approved 382 to 111, and a proposition to increase the Capital Project Reserve, which passed 373 to 113.