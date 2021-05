BETHLEHEM — It’s always been one of the fiercest rivalries in the Suburban Council but On Tuesday, May 19, it wasn’t even close.

On Senior Night, the Bethlehem girls lacrosse team rolled over Guilderland 25-5.

Avery Jones had 8 goals and while Lauren Riker had six goals and three assists to lead the Eagles. Carline Marotta had two goals and four assists, Ella Stewart had three goals and two assists, Maddie Cerza had two goals, Julia Weinert had a goal and an assist and Avery Daggett, Nina Palella and Julia Harvey each had a goal.

In goal, Bethlehem keeper Riley Donovan had nine saves and Sarah NeJame had one. Guilderland keeper Mia Giglio had four saves.

Bethlehem will play at Ballston Spa on Thursday May 20 and host Shen on Saturday, May 22. Guilderland will host Colonie on Thursday, May 20, and play at Shaker on Saturday, May 22.

