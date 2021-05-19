DELMAR — The Bethlehem Central School District received support across the board as voters approved both its $102 million budget and three bus fleet propositions last night, Wednesday, May 18.

Approximately 82 percent of the 2,555 district voters approved the 2021-22 school budget. Support for each of the three bus fleet propositions was nearly as outright, allowing the district to go ahead with purchasing at least five electric buses next year. In doing so, Bethlehem Central will be among the first districts in the state with electric buses.

“We are so appreciative of this community not only for approving our budget and bus propositions but for its unwavering support of our schools especially this year and last,” said Superintendent Jody Monroe. “We have been living in uncertain times but never once doubted this community’s commitment to education or to the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

Voters approved the bus purchase proposition by a 1920 to 641 margin. The electric bus infrastructure proposition was passed by nearly the same margin (1,939 to 621). The third proposition, which will outfit the district’s fleet with GPS/Telematic hardware, was approved 1,948 to 604.

The purchase of the electric buses in 2021-22 is contingent on grant funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The district has announced its intention to transition its bus fleet to zero-emission electric buses and is currently awaiting a funding decision from NYSERDA.

Voters also elected two candidates to serve on the Bethlehem Central Board of Education. Katherine Nadeau received 2,056 votes and Willow Baer received 1,990, each earning a seat on the Board for three years beginning July 1.

It will be the second term for Baer, a current member of the Board of Education. Nadeau will be new to the seven-member Board this year.

Monroe said turnout for the vote was greater than expected.

“It was wonderful to be able to welcome our community members back to BC,” said Monroe. “We look forward to being able to do more of that when health and safety guidelines for schools allow it.”