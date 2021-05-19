RAVENA — Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District’s $48.6 million budget was approved for next year. Residents voted 497 to 118 – or 81 percent – in favor of it last night, Tuesday, May 18.

The budget proposal was below the district’s assigned tax cap and required a simple majority of voters to pass the budget.

The $48,637,301 budget for the 2021-22 school year calls for a decrease in total spending of 0.08 percent, or $40,361, over the current school year.

Voters also approved a bus purchase proposition by a vote of 476 in favor and 144 opposed, as well as a proposition to increase the maximum amount of the capital reserve fund for construction costs by a vote of 457 in favor and 156 opposed.

Three incumbents were re-elected to the Board of Education: Kristin Hill-Burns with 523 votes, Howard Engel III with 527 votes and Edward Reville with 504 votes.