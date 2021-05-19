GUILDERLAND — There was relatively less support for Guilderland Central’s $104.9 million budget, as 68 percent of residents approved the plan.

The budget, which carries a 1.89 percent increase in spending over the current year’s budget, was approved by a 1748 to 829 margin. The budget will also increase the tax levy by 1.28 percent.

Residents also approved the purchase of eight 66-passenger buses and a district delivery vehicle, by a vote of 1794 (yes) and 782 (no). They also elected Seema Rivera (1707 votes), Blanca Gonzalez-Parker (1481) and Nathan Sabourin (1400) to the Board of Education.