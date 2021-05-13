COLONIE — A proposal to build a 2,145-square-foot fast food restaurant that will seat 46 and a 2,500-square-foot bank at the former Sushi X site on Central Avenue was introduced to the Planning Board at its last meeting.

There are three waivers required for the project to move forward as proposed: exceeding the maximum set back of 25 feet, parking on the front yard and paving within 25 feet of the neighboring property.

Brent Steenburgh, who presented on behalf of the developer, Trinity Realty Group said the tenants are not yet publicly identified.

Parking was an issue and while there will be essentially a shared parking lot there is a barrier between the two. As proposed, the financial institution requires 11 spots and would have 39 under the proposal and the restaurant requires 33 and has 25.

“To me logically, your fast food parcel should have more parking spaces than the financial institution,” said Planning Board member Craig Shamlian. “Most of the fast food business is done during the day so I’m not sure shared parking will work without specifically who the tenants are. I’m not sure I am in favor of the project without knowing who the tenants are because of the share parking.”

The plan does call for access to the light at the Aldi’s parking lot for motorists looking to take a left onto Central Avenue.

When the Sushi X was demolished in March, 2019, the land was earmarked for a Cumberland Farms.

“I like the project,” said board member Lou Mion. “I’m glad this is going in rather than another gas station.”

As details like parking are worked out, the project will need to come back before the board at least twice more — for concept acceptance and final site plan approval, before construction can start.

In other business, the board gave final approval for Sam’s Club to construct a gas station in the parking lot of its business in Latham Farms.