COLONIE — The Garnet Raiders beat its crosstown rival, the Bison from Shaker, on Monday, May 10, by a score of 9-4.

Sophia Cussao went 3 for 4 with a homerun and a double while Jenny Shafer and Kate Parisi each went 2 for 4, with the latter hitting a home run and two RBIs, to lead the offense for Colonie.

Three Bison batter had two hits, Alexa Gross, Kelly Kirker and Taylor Kraft.

On the mound, Carly Gemmett went the distance for Colonie, giving up four runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out nine. Kaitlin Neumeister went four innings for Shaker giving up six runs on 10 hits and Are Jhanna Verdi pitched the last two giving up two runs on a hit.

Colonie (2-0, 2-0) will play at Troy this afternoon and then host Schenectady on Friday, May 14. Shaker (1-1, 1-1) will travel to Shen Wednesday, May 12, then host Saratoga on Friday, May 14.

Photos by Shaker High senior Sarah Hamilton and Jim Franco. Click on one below to view a slideshow of the rest.