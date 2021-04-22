COLONIE — The South Colonie Board of Education appointed Lindsay Tresansky as the next principal at Lisha Kill Middle School.

The appointment is effective July 1, and will coincide with the retirement of the current principal, David Wetzel.

“In her time at South Colonie, she has displayed a deep appreciation and respect for both students and fellow colleagues and continues to be a bright light for our graduating seniors,” said Board of Education President Rose Gigliello. “At the height of the pandemic, she led collaboration efforts with students and families regarding graduation and recognition opportunities and continues to promote student and academic success for all.”

For the past five years, Tresansky has been an associate principal at Colonie Central High School. In that role, she supported the executive principal, was supervisor of the math department and supported students through initiatives like the welcoming committee peer buddy system for new students. She also founded the College and Career Planning Center, an academic space used to support students in college and explore career opportunities.

She began her career in education at North Colonie as a high school math teacher and served as a content area specialist for elementary instructional coaches.

She is a National Board Certified teacher and has served in various roles in professional organizations including the New York State Association for Women in Administration and the Association of Mathematics Teachers of New York State. She has also served as the Coordinator of the Suburban Council Mathematics Supervisors for the past four years and is the past president of the Hudson-Mohawk Valley Area Mathematics Association.

She has a bachelors in mathematics from UAlbany, a masters in mathematics and adolescence education from Sage Graduate School and a Certificate of Advanced Study and a masters in education from the College of Saint Rose. She also holds the New York State Superintendent’s Development Program certificate from SUNY Oswego.

“I am honored to have been selected for the Lisha Kill principal position,” Tresansky said. “I am committed to creating a climate that supports our students’ social-emotional well-being and academic success and inspires them to discover and pursue their personal passions.”