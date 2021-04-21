ALBANY — The National Weather Service issued this morning a “hazardous weather outlook” that could spell high winds, large hail and the threat of an isolated tornado.

The weather advisory was issued shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, just as local residents were waking to a brisk spring morning in the high 30s. But the weather agency is expecting volatile weather as soon as noon, issuing its advisory for between noon and 6 p.m. this evening.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible especially south and east of the Capital District this afternoon,” an agency release stated. “Main threat is for damaging winds gusts, however large hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.”

The hazardous weather outlook is for northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and east-central New York, excluding northern Herkimer and Hamilton counties.