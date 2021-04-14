DELMAR — Bethlehem Central’s Board of Education is expected to adopt a proposed $102 million budget for the 2021-22 school year tonight, Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m.

The total proposed budget for the 2021-22 academic year falls below the district’s current budget of $103.5 million budget. Before the board is a $102,037,000 budget, or 1.4 percent less than the one voters approved last May.

The meeting will be held online via Zoom. Video broadcast for the meeting can be found here at 6:55 p.m.

There will be no visitors or questions/comments from viewers during Wednesday’s meeting, however, residents of the district can submit comments or questions ahead of time using the email [email protected]

Comments received prior to the start of the meeting will be entered into the record.

The annual vote will be held on Tuesday, May 18.