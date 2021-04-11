LATHAM — When students return from break on Monday, April 12, the Boght Hills Elementary School is slated to open after a fire forced its closure.

The fire, at 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, was contained to the cafetorium area of the school but smoke did permeate the building, said North Colonie Superintendent Joseph Corr. There was no direct fire or water damage to the classrooms or the library.

There were no students in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

“We are very fortunate to have an excellent team of professionals doing the restoration work,” Corr said. “They arrived at Boght Hills by 10 a.m. the morning of the fire, and their team of approximately 70 professionals has been working conscientiously to ensure that the building will be ready for our students on the morning of Monday, April 12.”

The building is housing just kindergarten through third grade students through the pandemic.