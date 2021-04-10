SCHENECTADY — Second Nature Counseling was founded in 2018 to address the need for counseling services in the community.

Our team has worked with clients who have overcome challenges in all areas of life. Our team members’ experiences are different, but our personal philosophies are the same; mental wellness is important and good mental health is necessary for success in life.

As a community focused mental health organization, Second Nature Counseling’s team is dedicated to enhancing the lives of those who have taken the leap to realize their potential. Our team of counselors are trained and experienced in different modalities and approaches so that we can be available to anybody who reaches out. We work with clients as young as 2 years old and up to 100 years old. Our counselors work with individuals, couples, families, and provide group counseling.

Expanding the focus to the whole person allows for a more comprehensive approach to improving mental wellness. Utilizing the wellness model in counseling allows us to conceive an individual approach that favors client-driven treatment. We utilize various tools and assessments when providing care. We believe having consistent feedback on the counseling process allows our clinicians to adjust therapies to meet the specific needs of our clients. We are dedicated to being the best we can be so that we can support our clients as they work toward becoming the best they can be.

Second Nature Counseling maintains a small, private, and comfortable atmosphere while offering high quality, affordable mental health services that you would normally find at a larger organization. Our leadership is determined to make sure clients can access our team of experts without barriers of cost, lack of insurance, or any other reason. Second Nature Counseling accepts all insurance plans and will work with our clients to make sure they can access and continue their counseling services, no matter their financial circumstances.

Second Nature Counseling is always accepting new clients.

For information or to make an appointment, call (518) 952-9290 or email us at [email protected]

We will work with everyone to make sure they feel comfortable and ready to begin their transformation and to find their best self.

Second Nature Counseling is located at 101 State St., Suite 101 in Schenectady. See more on our website at secondnaturecounseling.com.