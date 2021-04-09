SCHENECTADY — Albany County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joseph Iachetta, severely injured in a traffic accident on Feb. 8, walked out of rehab earlier this week.

Iachetta, a 30-year-old, seven-year veteran, was travelling east on Central Avenue when a tractor trailer made a turn into the Price Chopper Plaza, basically running over Iachetta’s SUV.

He was extricated from this vehicle and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries.

The truck driver, Gregory Discipio, was not injured. Iachetta’s K9 partner, Rice, was not injured.

Iachetta’s injuries included brain hemorrhages, a detached retina, facial fractures, fractured ribs, a fractured jaw and other injuries.

On Tuesday, April 6, with his wife Sarah, he walked out of Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital under his own power.

The community rallied to help the Iachetta family — his wife is expecting the couple’s second child. A gofundme page raised more than $133,000.

Photos contributed by Tom Heffernan.