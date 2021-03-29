ALBANY — By April 6, every New Yorker will be eligible for a vaccine, as per a new directive by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The vaccine rollout in this state began with nursing home residents and health care workers, was expanded to include first responders and those with comorbidities and last week the age limit was dropped from 60 to 50.

Starting Tuesday, March 30, the age limit dropped to 30 and beginning on April 6, anyone over 16 years old is eligible for a vaccine.

As of Monday, March 29, more than 3.4 million New Yorkers, or 16.8 percent, are completely vaccinated. In Albany County, said County Executive Dan McCoy, 31.6 percent of the residents have gotten the first dose and 20.3 percent are fully vaccinated, either by receiving a second shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot only vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.

While the number of vaccines are increasing exponentially, the number of cases are ticking up also. As of Monday, March 29, the positivity rate in Albany County was at 2.3 percent, up from 1.8 percent 10 days ago.

“And we’re seeing infection rates spiking downstate, in New Jersey, in Vermont and other areas across the country,” McCoy said. “At the same time, it’s becoming more and more difficult to fill vaccine appointments with individuals who are eligible, which is why now is the time to expand eligibility to every adult who wants a shot.”

To make an appointment at an Albany County vaccination clinic visit the Albany County Department of Health website by clicking here. To make an appointment at a state run clinic visit amieligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.