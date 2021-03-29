MENANDS — Cats and dogs were driven hundreds of miles over 15-plus hours to make room for animals displaced by the flurry of tornadoes that ripped across Alabama last week.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society put out an call for help to free up space in its facility, and shelters in the Capital District responded.

“With the tornadoes going on down south they wanted to make room in their shelter for any displaced animals and this way they would be close to home to be reunited with their families,” said Mohawk Hudson Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffery Bouck.

Four vans picked up the 34 dogs and cats at a transfer leg in Westchester County and pulled into the Mohawk Hudson parking lot on Sunday, March 28, where a team of staffers and volunteers unloaded the frightened animals.

There are 25 staying at Mohawk Hudson and the rest at the Montgomery County Humane Society and the Animal Protective Foundation in Scotia. Two of the animals at Mohawk Hudson are in need of medical procedures so “any way the community wants to help out is greatly appreciated,” Bouck said.

On Thursday, March 25, at least 10 tornadoes caused extensive property damage, numerous injuries and multiple fatalities. As of Sunday, the extent of the destruction was not fully understood.

The animals that made the trek north will be available for adoption at the respective shelters through the normal procedures.

A dog that came up from Alabama to make room in shelters there after the deadly tornados that ripped through that state last week is ready for adoption at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (Jim Franco / Spotlight News)