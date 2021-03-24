JOHNSTOWN — Generally when a Class A school takes on a Class C school, the bigger Class A school that has more students to choose from comes out on top.

Not so when the Class C school is Johnstown, and the sport is field hockey.

The Lady Bills shut out the Eagles 8-0 on Monday, March 22, during a non-conference game at Knox Field in Johnstown.

There are no regional or state contests this year because of COVID-19, and Bethlehem was the only Suburban Council program to not compete last fall. Johnstown and the rest of the Foothills Council also did not compete last fall and are playing about a 15-game Fall II schedule.

Against Bethlehem, standout Taryn Ringer had three goals and two assists to lead the Lady Bills while Ann Lee and Ayaka Sasaki had two goals each and Emily Fleming had a goal.

Bethlehem will next travel to Schuylerville on Thursday, March 25 and then will take on Queensbury at Afrim’s Sports Complex in Colonie on Wednesday, March 31.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.