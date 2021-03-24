Two brothers from Schenectady face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing bullets into a vehicle on Sparrowbush Road.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles, on Tuesday, March 23, at around 6:30 p.m., Sgt. John Santorio spotted a vehicle on Central Avenue driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Irizarry.

There was a warrant out of the City of Rensselaer for Irizarry’s arrest, and he was wanted for the March 6 shots fired incident on Sparrowbush Road.

At the time of his arrest Irizarry was found in possession of a 9 mm handgun loaded with 20 rounds. Also found in the vehicle was a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver loaded with five rounds.

Irizarry’s passenger at the time, Mallory Nestor, 26, of Hudson Falls, was also taken into custody.

A further investigation into the Sparrowbush Road shooting implicated 32-year-old Angel Irizarr,y and he was arrested at his home in Schenectady on March 23.

Belles said there were several shots fired at two victims riding in the vehicle on Sparrowbush Road. He could not discuss a motive but said the brothers did know the victims and it was not a random attack. Nobody was injured.

Nicholas Irizarry is charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as the felonies of criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm.

Angel Irizarry is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Nestor is charged with the felonies of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

All three were held pending their arraignment in Colonie Town Court.